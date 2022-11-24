Who is Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir? Find out more about the new Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir | File

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir is the senior most officer after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and is currently serving as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army. Lt-Gen Munir entered the service via the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Despite being the successor to General Bajwa, he has been close to him since the time he led troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier. Lt-Gen Munir also performed duties as the Director General of Military Intelligence in early 2017 before he was made the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief in 2018.

Yet, his position couldn't sustain no longer than 8 months as the then PM of Pakistan Imran Khan made sure that LT-Gen Faiz Hamid is appointed as the new ISI Chief.

Later he was appointed as the Commander of Gunjrawala Corps. Eventually after a span of two and half years he moved to the General Headquarters as the quartermaster general.

Achievements of Lt-Gen Munir

Although the list of achievements of Lt-Gen Munir is quite long. He received the Sword of Honour from the 17th course of the Officer Training School in Mangla. Been awarded with 'Hilal-i-Imtiaz,' the second-highest civilian award and honour given to both civilians and military officers by the Government of Pakistan. He was also honoured with 'Hafiz-e-Quran' for memorising the holy Quran while he was appointed as Lt Colonel in Saudi Arabia.