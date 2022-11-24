e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho is Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir? Find out more about the new Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan

Who is Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir? Find out more about the new Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan

All you need to know about the new Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir | File
Follow us on

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir is the senior most officer after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and is currently serving as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army. Lt-Gen Munir entered the service via the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Despite being the successor to General Bajwa, he has been close to him since the time he led troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier. Lt-Gen Munir also performed duties as the Director General of Military Intelligence in early 2017 before he was made the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief in 2018.

Yet, his position couldn't sustain no longer than 8 months as the then PM of Pakistan Imran Khan made sure that LT-Gen Faiz Hamid is appointed as the new ISI Chief.

Later he was appointed as the Commander of Gunjrawala Corps. Eventually after a span of two and half years he moved to the General Headquarters as the quartermaster general.

Achievements of Lt-Gen Munir

Although the list of achievements of Lt-Gen Munir is quite long. He received the Sword of Honour from the 17th course of the Officer Training School in Mangla. Been awarded with 'Hilal-i-Imtiaz,' the second-highest civilian award and honour given to both civilians and military officers by the Government of Pakistan. He was also honoured with 'Hafiz-e-Quran' for memorising the holy Quran while he was appointed as Lt Colonel in Saudi Arabia.

Read Also
WATCH l Will Indian Army take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? Here's what the Northern Army...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

International day for the elimination of violence against women 2022: History, theme, significance

International day for the elimination of violence against women 2022: History, theme, significance

Who is Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir? Find out more about the new Chief of the Army Staff of...

Who is Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir? Find out more about the new Chief of the Army Staff of...

Pakistan: Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir appointed Chief of Army Staff

Pakistan: Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir appointed Chief of Army Staff

China breaks its all-time record high for daily COVID-19 cases, over 30,000 cases reported in a day

China breaks its all-time record high for daily COVID-19 cases, over 30,000 cases reported in a day

1971 was not military but political failure: Pak Army Chief

1971 was not military but political failure: Pak Army Chief