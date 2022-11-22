WATCH l Will Indian Army take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? Here's what the Northern Army Commander said

Watch: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on Defence Minister statement of taking back PoJK |

The platinum jubilee of Poonch Link-Up Day, marking 'Operation Easy' conducted by the Indian Army in 1948 to defend the border district from the Pakistani raiders, was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour by the people of Poonch and the Army.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said that the security situation in the Union territory has undergone a major change after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and terrorist activities have been controlled to a large extent.

"Around 300 terrorists are present in length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir but we are making sure they are not able to carry out any action," the army commander told reporters on the sidelines of the platinum jubilee of historic 'Poonch Link-up Day' here.

Here's what the Northern Army Commander said on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent statement hinting at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent statement hinting at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Lt Gen Dwivedi said that a parliamentary resolution exists on the subject, therefore it is nothing new.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it," he said.

#WATCH | As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it'll carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on Defence Minister statement of taking back PoJK pic.twitter.com/iILZWiDVnF — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

Addressing an infantry day function in Srinagar on October 27, the defence minister had said people of PoK are subjected to human rights violations and Pakistan has to pay a price for it. He said that the Indian government is committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving the part of Kashmir "under illegal occupation of Pakistan".