Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept retail prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi unchanged from Monday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.

Citywide breakdown

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country, depending on state levies.

In Delhi, the national capital, petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees per ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees per ltr.

In Mumbai, petrol is sold at 106.31 rupees per ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the other two public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.

On Monday, shares of Indian Oil closed 1.2% higher at 70.05 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Read Also Rupee rises 7 paise to 81.72 against US Dollar in early trade