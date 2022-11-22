Sensex at 61211, Nifty below 18200: Economy indices opened flat amid conflicting global cues

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Xinhua: (Representative)
On November 22, despite conflicting global cues, Indian economy indices opened flat.

The Nifty was up 13.80 points or 0.08% at 18173.80, and the Sensex was up 66.57 points or 0.11% at 61211.41. A total of 101 shares are unchanged, 1285 shares are in the green, and 736 shares are in the red.

Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while TCS, Nestle India, JSW Steel, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies were the losers.

