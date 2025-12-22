Core Infrastructure Sectors Growth Slows To 1.8% In November From 5.8%

File Image |

New Delhi: India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a slower pace of 1.8 per cent in November against 5.8 per cent in the same month last year, amid a dip in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity, according to official data released on Monday. The performance of these sectors, however, improved month-on-month, the data showed.

The output of eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum, refinery products, electricity, fertiliser, and steel -- contracted by (-) 0.1 per cent in October this year. During the April-November period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.4 per cent against 4.4 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

