 Core Infrastructure Sectors Growth Slows To 1.8% In November From 5.8%
India's eight core infrastructure sectors—coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity—grew 1.8% in November 2025, down from 5.8% a year ago, due to declines in crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity. Month-on-month improvement from October's -0.1% contraction; April-November FY26 growth at 2.4% versus 4.4% last year.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a slower pace of 1.8 per cent in November against 5.8 per cent in the same month last year, amid a dip in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity, according to official data released on Monday. The performance of these sectors, however, improved month-on-month, the data showed.

The output of eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum, refinery products, electricity, fertiliser, and steel -- contracted by (-) 0.1 per cent in October this year. During the April-November period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.4 per cent against 4.4 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

