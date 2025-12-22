From January 1, 2026 Life Gets New Rules, Big Changes Coming For Banks, Farmers, Employees & Daily Expenses

From 1 January 2026, major changes in banking, social media, government services and welfare schemes will come into effect. |

Mumbai: As 2025 comes to an end, the arrival of 2026 will bring many important changes that will directly affect daily life. From farmers and salaried employees to young people and ordinary citizens, these changes will touch almost everyone. New rules related to banking, social media, government services and public welfare will come into effect from 1 January 2026.

Key Changes in the Banking Sector

Several banking rules will change from the new year. Credit score agencies will now be required to update credit data every week, instead of once every 15 days. This will help lenders assess borrowers more accurately.

Major banks like SBI, PNB and HDFC have reduced loan interest rates, and their impact will be visible in 2026. Fixed deposit rates have also been revised. Banks have tightened rules related to UPI, digital payments, and PAN–Aadhaar linking. Without PAN–Aadhaar linkage, banking and government services may be stopped. SIM verification through platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram has also become stricter.

New Rules for Social Media and Traffic

The government is considering stricter social media rules for children below 16 years, similar to regulations in Australia and Malaysia. On the traffic front, many cities are preparing to restrict the entry of diesel and petrol commercial vehicles. In Delhi and Noida, delivery using petrol vehicles may also face limits to reduce pollution.

Changes for Government Employees

From 1 January 2026, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to come into effect as the 7th Pay Commission ends on 31 December. Central and state government employees may also see an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), leading to higher salaries. States like Haryana are also planning to raise minimum wages for part-time and daily wage workers.

What Will Change for Farmers?

Farmer IDs are being created in several states, including Uttar Pradesh. These IDs will be mandatory to receive installments under the PM Kisan scheme. Under the PM Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers will now get compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals, provided the loss is reported within 72 hours.

Impact on Common People

A new Income Tax Return (ITR) form may be introduced, with pre-filled banking and spending details. LPG and commercial gas cylinder prices will be revised on 1 January. Aviation fuel prices may also change, which could affect air ticket fares.