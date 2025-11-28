 Big Rule Changes Coming From December 1, From Pension To LPG & Taxes, 5 Major Updates That Could Hit Your Wallet
From December 1, several rules affecting your finances will change. LPG, CNG, PNG, and jet fuel prices may rise, government employees must finalize their pension scheme, senior citizens need to submit life certificates, and tax filing deadlines approach. These updates could directly impact wallets across India.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
New Delhi: From December 1, several important financial rules are changing, affecting everything from LPG and fuel prices to pensions and tax deadlines. These five major updates could directly impact your monthly budget, so it’s important to understand what changes are coming.

LPG Gas Cylinder Prices

Every year, the government often changes LPG prices on December 1. This applies to both commercial and cooking gas cylinders. In November, oil companies had already revised commercial gas cylinder rates. For example, the 19-kg commercial cylinder price was reduced by ₹6.50. Cooking gas prices have not changed for a long time.

UPS Pension Deadline

For government employees, the deadline to choose the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is November 30. Earlier, this deadline was September 30. Employees can choose between NPS and UPS, but the choice must be completed before December 1. After that, the option may no longer be available.

Submitting Life Certificate

Senior citizens must submit a Life Certificate to continue receiving their pension. The deadline is November 30. If a person fails to submit it on time, their pension may be stopped.

Tax Rules Update

If TDS was deducted in October, taxpayers must submit statements under Section 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S by November 30.

Similarly, taxpayers who need to submit reports under Section 92E must also complete it by the same date.

CNG, PNG, and Jet Fuel Prices

Oil companies revise CNG, PNG, and ATF (jet fuel) prices every month, along with LPG. This month, prices of CNG, PNG, and ATF may also change. Jet fuel (ATF) prices differ for domestic and international markets.

