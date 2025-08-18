 Who Is Krishangi Meshram? Indian-Origin Becomes Youngest Solicitor In UK At 21
Who Is Krishangi Meshram? Indian-Origin Becomes Youngest Solicitor In UK At 21

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Krishangi Meshram: Indian-Origin Becomes Youngest Solicitor In UK At 21 | The Open University

London: An Indian-origin graduate, Krishangi Meshram, has scripted history by becoming the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in recent times. She is just 21 years old. Meshram is currently living in the United Arab Emirates.

The Open University in England’s Milton Keynes published her story titled “Law grad Krishangi makes history once again” on its website. As per the OU News, last year she also became the “youngest ever law graduate” in the UK. The report mentioned that Meshram’s story was published in The Law Society Gazette.

Who Is Krishnagi Mesharam?

Meshram was born in India’s West Bengal and was reportedly raised by the Iskcon Mayapur community. A few years ago, she enrolled in a law degree with The Open University. She graduated with a First Class Honors Degree in Law when she was 18 years old, becoming the youngest ever OU Law graduate.

article-image

She graduated from high school at the age of 15. “Then I began the LPC alongside my master’s from the University of Law in the UK,” reported The Financial Express, quoting excerpts of Meshram’s interview to the legal magazine.

At 20 years of age, she completed the LPC with distinction and received her MSc in Business, Law and Management with distinction. In 2022, Meshram reportedly managed to get a role with an international law firm.

“I chose to study law because I wanted a degree that would give me a breadth of transferrable knowledge. I didn’t realise that I’d be gaining the valuable skills that the OU taught me, from self-discipline to organisation; getting a degree from the OU helped me to secure a remote role in Singapore,” she said as quoted by the Open University website.

In April 2025, she qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales. Notably, Meshram is reportedly the youngest to become a solicitor in recent history, but she might not be the youngest of all time.

She wanted to work for leading firms in the UK and the UAE. 

