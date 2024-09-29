 Who Is Hashem Safieddine? Hassan Nasrallah's Cousin Likely To Be Next Hezbollah Chief
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho Is Hashem Safieddine? Hassan Nasrallah's Cousin Likely To Be Next Hezbollah Chief

Who Is Hashem Safieddine? Hassan Nasrallah's Cousin Likely To Be Next Hezbollah Chief

As the head of the executive council, Hashem Safieddine oversees the group’s political affairs and also sits on the Jihad Council, which directs its military operations. A cousin of Nasrallah, he shares a clerical status marked by wearing the black turban, indicating descent from the Prophet Muhammad.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

The recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut has turned attention to Hashem Safieddine, who is seen as a potential successor. Nasrallah, who led the group for 32 years, was confirmed dead in the strike, leaving Hezbollah to navigate the challenge of selecting a new leader amid the most intense military assault the organization has faced in its 42-year history.

Who Is Hashem Safieddine?

Safieddine, who reportedly survived the recent attacks, holds important positions within Hezbollah. As the head of the executive council, he oversees the group’s political affairs and also sits on the Jihad Council, which directs its military operations. A cousin of Nasrallah, he shares a clerical status marked by wearing the black turban, indicating descent from the Prophet Muhammad.

Read Also
VIDEO: Female Anchor Of Lebanese News Channel Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Hezbollah Chief...
article-image

Designated a terrorist by the US State Department in 2017, Safieddine has been known for his aggressive rhetoric, particularly following the death of another Hezbollah commander. According to Reuters, at a funeral, he threatened a major escalation against Israel, warning that “the enemy should prepare to cry and wail.”

FPJ Shorts
How Much Money Will Chennai Super Kings Shell Out To Retain MS Dhoni For IPL 2025? Rules Explained
How Much Money Will Chennai Super Kings Shell Out To Retain MS Dhoni For IPL 2025? Rules Explained
IPO Fiesta: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy Among Companies Looking To Raise ₹60,000 Crore In October-November
IPO Fiesta: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy Among Companies Looking To Raise ₹60,000 Crore In October-November
Mumbai: 3 Brothers, Running Coaching Classes In SoBo, Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Minor For Over 2 Years
Mumbai: 3 Brothers, Running Coaching Classes In SoBo, Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Minor For Over 2 Years
Nepal: Death Toll From Rain-Induced Floods & Landslides Reaches 112; 68 People Still Missing; Visuals Surface
Nepal: Death Toll From Rain-Induced Floods & Landslides Reaches 112; 68 People Still Missing; Visuals Surface

His public statements often reflect Hezbollah’s militant ideology and solidarity with the Palestinian cause. During a recent event in Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, he emphasized, “Our history, our guns, and our rockets are with you,” showcasing support for Palestinian fighters.

Experts note that Nasrallah had been grooming Safieddine for leadership roles within various councils in Hezbollah, some of which are less publicly visible. Phillip Smyth, an authority on Iran-backed militias, highlighted that Safieddine had been given opportunities to speak on behalf of the group, suggesting a deliberate effort to prepare him for a larger role.

Read Also
Hezbollah Chief Killed: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti...
article-image

Safieddine's familial connection to Nasrallah, his physical resemblance, and his clerical status could bolster his candidacy for leadership. He has also been outspoken against US policy, particularly criticising American actions under the Trump administration. In 2017, he stated that such pressures would not weaken Hezbollah but rather strengthen its resolve.

With Hezbollah facing unprecedented military challenges, the leadership transition will be crucial. Safieddine’s ascent could signal a continuation of Nasrallah’s legacy or a potential shift in strategy as the group responds to external pressures and internal dynamics. As the organisation grapples with the aftermath of Nasrallah’s death, Safieddine’s role will be pivotal in shaping Hezbollah’s future direction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal: Death Toll From Rain-Induced Floods & Landslides Reaches 112; 68 People Still Missing;...

Nepal: Death Toll From Rain-Induced Floods & Landslides Reaches 112; 68 People Still Missing;...

Who Is Hashem Safieddine? Hassan Nasrallah's Cousin Likely To Be Next Hezbollah Chief

Who Is Hashem Safieddine? Hassan Nasrallah's Cousin Likely To Be Next Hezbollah Chief

VIDEO: Female Anchor Of Lebanese News Channel Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Hezbollah Chief...

VIDEO: Female Anchor Of Lebanese News Channel Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Hezbollah Chief...

Bizarre Video! Sewage Pipe Burst In China Creates 33-Foot 'Poop Volcano' Drenching Cars, Pedestrians

Bizarre Video! Sewage Pipe Burst In China Creates 33-Foot 'Poop Volcano' Drenching Cars, Pedestrians

Kalaa Utsavam Set To Enthral Singapore In November, With Akram Khan’s GIGENIS As Highlight Show

Kalaa Utsavam Set To Enthral Singapore In November, With Akram Khan’s GIGENIS As Highlight Show