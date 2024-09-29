 Hezbollah Chief Killed: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Calls Him Martyr; Visuals Surface
Hezbollah Chief Killed: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Calls Him Martyr; Visuals Surface

Demonstrators, including many women and children, gathered in Budgam, displaying portraits of Nasrallah. Similar protests occurred in the old city of Srinagar and other areas of the region following Israel's announcement of the 64-year-old leader's death, which was confirmed by Hezbollah.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in response to the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Demonstrators, including many women and children, gathered in Budgam, displaying portraits of Nasrallah. Similar protests occurred in the old city of Srinagar and other areas of the region following Israel's announcement of the 64-year-old leader's death, which was confirmed by Hezbollah.

Mehbooba Mufti Calls Hassan Nasrallah A Martyr

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the deceased in Lebanon and Gaza as martyrs, especially Hassan Nasrallah. She also declared that her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would halt its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections to honour Nasrallah's memory.

She expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Gaza, tweeting, "Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance."

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah Killed In Israeli Strike

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike on Hezbollah's headquarters on Friday, marking a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group amid ongoing conflicts. The strike also claimed the lives of senior Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan of the Revolutionary Guards, Nasrallah’s daughter Zainab, and the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, Ali Karaki.

The recent airstrikes by Israel in Lebanon have resulted in over 800 deaths and widespread displacement, escalating tensions in the region. This violence followed Hezbollah’s rocket barrage into Israel, which came in response to the Israeli military's offensive after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. Concurrently, Israel continues its military operations in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

