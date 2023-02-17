Who is George Soros? Billionaire investor whose remarks on Adani, PM Modi has created a furore

American-Hungarian Billionaire investor George Soros | Photo: AFP

George Soros is a well-known American-Hungarian investor, philanthropist, and political activist. Born in Hungary in 1930, Soros is widely regarded as one of the most successful investors in the world.

Soros is being widely criticised by the BJP for his recent remarks on Adani and PM Modi. His remarks are considered to be in a way of demonising India's democracy.

Here are 10 key facts about him and his life:

1. Soros is best known for his successful investment management company, Soros Fund Management, which he founded in 1973. The company has been responsible for generating billions of dollars in profits over the years.

2. He is also known for his philanthropic efforts, having donated billions of dollars to various causes over the years. He has focused on issues such as human rights, education, and public health.

3. He has been involved in various political causes throughout his life, and has been a vocal critic of authoritarian regimes. He has supported pro-democracy movements in countries such as Hungary, Serbia, and Myanmar.

4. Soros is a strong supporter of progressive causes, and has been a major donor to Democratic political candidates in the United States. He has also supported efforts to combat climate change and promote renewable energy.

5. He is a prolific author, having written numerous books and articles on a wide range of topics, including finance, politics, and philosophy.

6. He is widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of hedge fund investing. He is credited with helping to develop the modern hedge fund industry, and with popularizing the concept of short-selling.

7. Soros is known for his successful currency trades, particularly his bet against the British pound in 1992. His decision to short the pound earned him more than $1 billion in a single day.

8. He has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories over the years, particularly in right-wing circles. He has been accused of being a puppet master behind various progressive movements, and has been the target of numerous smear campaigns.

9. He is a Holocaust survivor, having fled Hungary with his family during World War II. He later studied at the London School of Economics, and then moved to the United States to start his investment career.

10. Despite his immense wealth, Soros has remained a vocal advocate for social justice and economic equality. He has been critical of the growing income inequality in the United States, and has called for policies to address this issue.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)