BJP's Smriti Irani hits out at investor George Soros for his remark on Adani, PM Modi; says 'tried to demonise India' |

The BJP has hit back on foreign investor George Soros after his remark over Adani and PM Modi. Soros' remarks were a move to demonise the nation and also stated his remark was to undermine democracy said BJP leader Smriti Irani.

"The man who broke the bank of England, a man who is designated as an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break the Indian democracy. George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries has now declared his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India," said BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Soros' statement on Adani and Modi

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Soros said: “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined.“Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament.

”Soros, who has become a standard bearer for liberal democracy, warned that Adani’s woes will “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government” and “open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms”. Soros, who made his fortune as a hedge fund manager, added: “I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India.”

