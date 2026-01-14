Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Anti-Khamenei Regime Protester To Be Hanged To Death By Iran

26-Year-Old protester Erfan Soltani to be hanged by Ali Khamenei regime | X

Tehran: The Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime in Iran is set to hang a 26-year-old protester, Erfan Soltani, reportedly on Wednesday. Notably, it will be the first hanging of anti-Khamenei regime protesters after massive agitations have broken out across several cities in Iran since the last week of December 2025.

The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Iran. US President Donald Trump even warned the Khamenei regime against executing protesters.

Who Is Erfan Soltani?

Soltani is reportedly a resident of Fardis in the Karaj suburb of Tehran. He was arrested on January 8 for participating in the ongoing protests. However, the charges levelled against the 26-year-old protester are not yet known. Soltani’s hanging would be the first execution linked to the ongoing protests in Iran over the worsening economic crisis.

Notably, an Iranian court issued a death sentence for Soltani in just two to three days. The 26-year-old man’s family was told about his death sentence on Monday, reported The Times of India, citing sources.

Trump’s Warning To Iran:

On Tuesday evening (local time), the US President hinted at possible military action against Iran. Encouraging the protesters, Trump said that the “help is on its way”. He also said that the US would take “very strong action” if Tehran started hanging protesters to death.

Earlier in the day, the US President also announced he was cutting off the prospect of talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown.

Meanwhile, Iran also hit back at the US President. Senior Iranian official Ali Larijani called Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “killers” of the Iranian people.

Death Toll Tops 2,000:

According to Human Rights Activists News Agency, since the protests began on Dec 28, 16,700 people have been arrested and more than 2,000 have been killed.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that some activity was noticed at a US airbase in Qatar. Notably, B-2 bombers and fighter jets are deployed at the airbase.