Thailand Tragedy: At Least 22 Killed, Several Injured After Crane Collapse Leads To Train Derailment, Claim Reports

Bangkok: At least 22 people reportedly lost their lives after a train derailed in Thailand. The incident took place after a construction crane fell on top of one of the carriages of the train travelling from Bangkok to the country’s northeast province, reported NDTV. Around 30 people were also reportedly injured in the tragic incident.

According to reports, the crane was being used to construct an elevated high-speed railway. However, it fell onto the moving train as it was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province.

BREAKING: Tragic accident in Thailand: At least 22 dead and 55 injured after a high-speed rail construction crane collapsed onto Train No. 21 traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, between Nong Nam Khuean and Si Khio stations. There were 190 passengers on board.

The train also reportedly caught fire. Authorities rushed to the spot after receiving information. A rescue operation was immediately launched. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

A video of the rescue operation surfaced online. In the clip, officials could be seen cutting through the wreckage of the train to rescue trapped passengers.

Video clip from the scene of the serious train accident today when a crane fell onto a passenger train at a construction site in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Multiple deaths reported.



Video released by @PR_SRT #Thailand pic.twitter.com/AOP2Ng7ESR — Thai Train Guide (@ThaiTrainGuide) January 14, 2026

In a Facebook post, Nakhon Ratchasima's Public Relations Department said that the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.

The casualties are expected to rise as the condition of many injured people is critical. As per Thailand's Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan, 195 people were on board the train at the time of the incident.