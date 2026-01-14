 Thailand Tragedy: At Least 22 Killed, Several Injured After Crane Collapse Leads To Train Derailment, Claim Reports
At least 22 people were reportedly killed and around 30 injured after a train derailed in Thailand when a construction crane fell onto a moving carriage. The train, traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, caught fire. Rescue teams rushed to the scene, controlled the blaze. Authorities are searching for trapped passengers.

Bangkok: At least 22 people reportedly lost their lives after a train derailed in Thailand. The incident took place after a construction crane fell on top of one of the carriages of the train travelling from Bangkok to the country’s northeast province, reported NDTV. Around 30 people were also reportedly injured in the tragic incident.

According to reports, the crane was being used to construct an elevated high-speed railway. However, it fell onto the moving train as it was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province.

The train also reportedly caught fire. Authorities rushed to the spot after receiving information. A rescue operation was immediately launched. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

A video of the rescue operation surfaced online. In the clip, officials could be seen cutting through the wreckage of the train to rescue trapped passengers.

In a Facebook post, Nakhon Ratchasima's Public Relations Department said that the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.

The casualties are expected to rise as the condition of many injured people is critical. As per Thailand's Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan, 195 people were on board the train at the time of the incident.

