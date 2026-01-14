Who Was Scott Adams? The Creator Of 'Dilbert' & Satirist of Office Life, Dies At 68 |

New York: Scott Adams, the cartoonist whose satirical comic strip Dilbert became a global emblem of corporate office life, passed away on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. He was 68. His death was confirmed by his wife, Shelly Miles, during a livestream on his YouTube channel, where she shared that he had succumbed to a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

Born in 1957 in Windham, New York, Adams rose from a career as a corporate employee to become one of the most successful cartoonists in history. After earning an MBA from UC Berkeley, he worked as an engineer at Pacific Bell, where the absurdities of cubicle life and middle management inspired the creation of Dilbert in 1989.

A Cultural Phenomenon

At its peak, Dilbert was syndicated in over 2,000 newspapers across 65 countries. Its title character, a bespectacled, mouthless engineer with a perpetually upturned tie, resonated with millions of white-collar workers.

In 1997, the National Cartoonist Society awarded Adams the Reuben Award and Time magazine named Dilbert one of the most influential Americans of the year. Beyond the strip, Adams authored the best-seller The Dilbert Principle and co-produced an animated television series.

Controversy & Later Years

Despite his professional acclaim, Adams’ later years were defined by major public controversy. Beginning in 2015, he shifted his focus toward political commentary, gaining attention as a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

In February 2023, his career faced a dramatic collapse after he made inflammatory remarks on his YouTube show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams. Reacting to a poll regarding racial perceptions, Adams described Black Americans as a 'hate group' and advised white people to 'get the hell away' from them.

The comments led to the immediate cancellation of Dilbert by major newspaper chains and his long-time distributor. Adams later claimed his remarks were hyperbolic and taken out of context, eventually relaunching the strip on alternative digital platforms.

Final Days Of Scott Adams

In May 2025, Adams publicly revealed his diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. During his final months, he continued to engage with his audience online, often documenting his health journey.

Responding to news of his passing, President Donald Trump posted a tribute on Truth Social, calling Adams a 'fantastic guy' and a 'great influencer' who bravely fought a long battle. Adams is survived by his family and a complicated legacy that spans the heights of cultural satire and the depths of national controversy.