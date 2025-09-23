Who Is Alexander Duncan? Republican Leader Facing Criticism For Controversial Remarks On Lord Hanuman

Alexander Duncan | X

Texas: A Republican leader, Alexander Duncan stirred a controversy with his remarks against a Hindu god. Duncan called Lord Hanuman a "false god". In an X post, the Republican leader wrote, "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation!"

Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation!pic.twitter.com/uAPJegLie0 — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) September 20, 2025

His remarks drew flak from netizens. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), also condemned Duncan's remarks. "Hello, TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate — not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment’s Establishment Clause," the HAF wrote on X.

Who Is Alexander Duncan?

Duncan is a Republican candidate for the US Senate. Notably, Duncan is the Republican Party's Senate candidate from Texas.

He has also served in the police for 13 years. Duncan also served in California. According to a police-owned media outlet in the US, while serving in California, Duncan experienced firsthand the consequences of what he describes as “misguided and dangerous” policies that prioritised political agendas over the safety of citizens. “I saw what happens when leaders put politics before people,” Duncan, as quoted by the media outlet.

Hindu American Foundation (HAF) On Duncan's Remarks:

Condemning Duncan's remarks, the HAF, called them "anti-Hindu and inflammatory". The HAF also asked the Republican Party to discipline its leader.

Responding to his criticism, the Republican Senate quoted verses from The Bible to reply to his critics.

Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate—not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment’s Establishment Clause? https://t.co/5LItlu7Zu2 pic.twitter.com/oqZkZozUBR — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) September 22, 2025

"I'm just calling it what it is, an IDOL. "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." Exodus 20:3-4 "They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen." Romans 1:25," he wrote.

In another X post, Duncan asked Americans to "preserve" Western culture.