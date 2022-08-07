Who is Aarya Walvekar? All you need to know about the winner of Miss India USA 2022

Indian American teenager Aarya Walvekar from Virginia has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey.

An aspiring actress Aarya (18), said, "It has been my childhood dream to see myself on the silver screen and work in films and TV." Her hobbies include exploring new places, cooking and debating, she said.

Saumya Sharma, a second-year premedical student at the University of Virginia, was declared first runner up and Sanjana Chekuri of New Jersey was the second runner up.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the pageant which is the longest running Indian pageant outside of India. It was started by New York-based Indian- Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants.

Akshi Jain of Washington State was crowned Mrs. India USA and Tanvi Grover of New York was crowned as Miss Teen India USA.

As many as 74 contestants representing 30 states participated in three different pageants -Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA and Miss Teen India USA. Winners of all three categories receive complimentary tickets to Mumbai early next year to take part in Worldwide Pageants organised by the same group.

The event attended by singer Shibani Kashyap, Khushi Patel, Miss India Worldwide 2022 and Swathy Vimal, Mrs. India Worldwide.

Who is Aarya Walvekar?

Aarya is a senior at Briar Woods High School in Virginia. According to TEDx Youth Briar Woods, the 18-year-old is a passionate advocate for Mental Health and Body Positivity Heath at Every Size Movement.

She has reportedly created various awareness campaigns and also spoken at a TEDx event on 'Rethinking Healthy'.

She is also the founder of Euphoria Dance Studio - a small business which provides affordable dance lessons to local children. In her downtime, Aarya reportedly loves to do yoga, cook for her friends and family, and spend time with her younger sister.

(With inputs from PTI)