Where Is Sheikh Hasina? Ex-Bangladesh PM Sentenced To Death For Crime Against Humanity

Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File Image

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Monday, November 17, pronounced death sentence for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after it held her guilty for crimes against humanity. Prosecutors told the court that Hasina gave direct orders to use lethal force to suppress the uprising.

The tribunal said that Hasina deserves maximum punishment for the crimes she has committed during last year’s uprising.

The tribunal concluded hearings on October 23 after 28 working days. During the hearing 54 witnesses were testified about the state's response to the student-led movement that toppled Hasina's government on August 5, 2024.

Where is Sheikh Hasina?

Notably, Hasina fled Bangladesh the same day amid intensifying unrest and has since been residing in India.

Hasina faced several charges related to the mass uprising that forced her out of office in August 2024. A UN rights office report estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 during the "July Uprising" as her government ordered a sweeping security crackdown.

Hasina and Kamal were declared fugitives and tried in absentia, while Mamun initially faced trial in person before turning approver.

Security has been heightened nationwide ahead of the verdict. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali on Sunday evening issued shoot-at-sight orders against anyone involved in arson, explosions or attempts to harm police and civilians.

The now-disbanded Awami League, Hasina's party, called a two-day shutdown ahead of the judgement. Army troops, Border Guard Bangladesh personnel and riot police have been deployed around the ICT-BD complex, with streets in the capital largely deserted amid fears of violence.