'What's with 92 team begging?': Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law begs Pakistanis abroad to pay off IMF loan

Amid coronavirus pandemic and piling up of loans that has hit Pakistan quite hard, former cricketer and crime boss Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Javed Miandad pleads Pakistanis abroad to pay off Pakistan's IMF loan.

A video of Javed "begging" went viral all over social media. In the video he can be seen saying, "I beg all the Pakistanis overseas. Consider this a charity and help their nation to pay of the IMF loan. "

He added, "It looks like the situation in the future will be very difficult so I urge people to give money to their country. I'm not asking you to give the one all at once. You can give the money every month."

"It depends on you how much you want to give. It is fine if you give $1, $5, $100. This will help our country," he says.