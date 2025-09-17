What Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court Appearance?

Tyler Robinson | X/@Bubblebathgirl

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, appeared at the Utah County Justice Court in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday as murder charges were brought against him. Robinson appeared via video link from his jail cell and was seen wearing an anti-suicide smock.

Robinson has been placed on a suicide watch in jail, which means the jail authorities suspect that he might attempt to commit suicide in jail and hence are putting him on special watch to ensure that he cannot take the extreme step.

What Is An Anti-Suicide Smock

The anti-suicide smock, also known as a turtle suit, is a one-piece garment designed to aid in suicide prevention. It is tear-resistant and commonly used in hospitals and jails. The garment cannot be used for self-harm, as it is made from stiff, quilted fabric and lacks any cords or zips. It also cannot be folded into a noose.

"The smock cannot be used to form a ligature, as the fabric is thick and cannot be rolled or tied. A video clip of Robinson being told by the state that it will seek the death penalty has surfaced. The video shows him displaying a blank expression.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child are the charges pressed against Tyler Robinson.

On September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was shot dead when he was addressing a student gathering at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, died instantly after a single gunshot struck his neck during a live event.