 What Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court Appearance?
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWhat Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court Appearance?

What Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court Appearance?

Robinson has been placed on a suicide watch in jail, which means the jail authorities suspect that he might attempt to commit suicide in jail and hence are putting him on special watch to ensure that he cannot take the extreme step.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Tyler Robinson | X/@Bubblebathgirl

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, appeared at the Utah County Justice Court in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday as murder charges were brought against him. Robinson appeared via video link from his jail cell and was seen wearing an anti-suicide smock.

Robinson has been placed on a suicide watch in jail, which means the jail authorities suspect that he might attempt to commit suicide in jail and hence are putting him on special watch to ensure that he cannot take the extreme step.

What Is An Anti-Suicide Smock

The anti-suicide smock, also known as a turtle suit, is a one-piece garment designed to aid in suicide prevention. It is tear-resistant and commonly used in hospitals and jails. The garment cannot be used for self-harm, as it is made from stiff, quilted fabric and lacks any cords or zips. It also cannot be folded into a noose.

FPJ Shorts
What Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court Appearance?
What Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court Appearance?
'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone Bridge Shutdown
'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone Bridge Shutdown
Indian-Origin Woman In UK Slams Anti-Immigration Protestors, 'You Did Not Migrate Legally When You Took Our Wealth, Don't Forget Your History'
Indian-Origin Woman In UK Slams Anti-Immigration Protestors, 'You Did Not Migrate Legally When You Took Our Wealth, Don't Forget Your History'
Central Railway Struggles To Expand Emergency Medical Services Across Mumbai Suburban Stations Despite Court Orders
Central Railway Struggles To Expand Emergency Medical Services Across Mumbai Suburban Stations Despite Court Orders

"The smock cannot be used to form a ligature, as the fabric is thick and cannot be rolled or tied. A video clip of Robinson being told by the state that it will seek the death penalty has surfaced. The video shows him displaying a blank expression.

Felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child are the charges pressed against Tyler Robinson.

Read Also
'Had Enough Of This Hatred...': LEAKED Chat Between Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Tyler Robinson &...
article-image

On September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was shot dead when he was addressing a student gathering at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, died instantly after a single gunshot struck his neck during a live event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court...

What Is Anti-Suicide Smock Worn By Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson At His First Court...

'Mumbai Aur Delhi Ko Dehlane Wala...': Jaish Top Commander's 2nd Admission Exposes Pakistan's Hand...

'Mumbai Aur Delhi Ko Dehlane Wala...': Jaish Top Commander's 2nd Admission Exposes Pakistan's Hand...

'This New India Doesn't Fear Any Nuclear Threats': PM Modi After Jaish Admits To Losses During...

'This New India Doesn't Fear Any Nuclear Threats': PM Modi After Jaish Admits To Losses During...

Trump-Epstein Images Projected Onto Windsor Castle Ahead Of US President's Meeting With King...

Trump-Epstein Images Projected Onto Windsor Castle Ahead Of US President's Meeting With King...

'Made To Wait In Freezing Cold, No Access To Toilet': Woman Tourist Alleges 56 Indians Treated Like...

'Made To Wait In Freezing Cold, No Access To Toilet': Woman Tourist Alleges 56 Indians Treated Like...