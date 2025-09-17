(L) Tyler Robinson and his roommate (R) | File Pic

Washington: Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an Utah Valley University event in Utah, allegedly exchanged a series of incriminating text messages with his transgender roommate shortly after the incident.

The messages, obtained and cited in court documents, have become the central focus of growing online speculation, with some questioning whether they were fabricated or artificially generated.

Have a look at the leaked chat here:

Confession In Chat

According to the prosecutors, Robinson sent a message to his unnamed roommate instructing him to look under his keyboard. There, the roommate reportedly found a handwritten note reading, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.”

In a text exchange following the discovery, the roommate asked if Robinson was joking. Robinson responded, “I am still ok my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still… I am sorry to involve you.”

When asked directly if he was responsible, Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry.” He then claimed that the police had initially detained another person in similar clothing. “I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down,” he wrote.

As for the motive, Robinson said, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

The messages were reportedly shared with investigators by the roommate, who is described in court documents as a transgender male transitioning to female and romantically involved with Robinson.

Online Users Claim Messages Seem 'Too Perfect'

Despite being accepted as evidence by prosecutors, the text exchange has faced heavy scrutiny on social media. Some users argue that the dialogue appears overly detailed and conveniently self-incriminating.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I put the alleged text exchange between Tyler Robinson and his transgender lover into Chat GPT… Chat GPT says the texts are ‘most likely fabricated’.”

Have a look at some of these reactions here:

Another user questioned the believability of the message content, listing several admissions allegedly made by Robinson in a single conversation, including motive, weapon location, false suspect identification and family opinions, and said, "I’m sorry, I just don’t believe it."

Robinson appeared in court on September 16 and is facing capital charges. According to a report by Reuters, prosecutors said that the shooting was "politically motivated" and occurred in the presence of children.