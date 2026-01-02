Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: Champagne Bottle With Birthday Candles Sparked Deadly New Year Blaze That Killed 40? Viral Videos Raise Severe Concerns

Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: Champagne Bottle With Birthday Candles Sparked Deadly New Year Fire That Killed 40? Viral Videos Raise Severe Concerns |

About 40 people were killed and at least 115 others injured after a devastating fire tore through a crowded bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year’s celebrations, authorities said. Witnesses believe the blaze was accidentally triggered when birthday candles placed on a champagne bottle were raised too close to the venue’s low wooden ceiling.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 am local time at Le Constellation, a popular bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort that was packed with holidaymakers welcoming the new year. According to Swiss police, most of the injured suffered serious burns or smoke inhalation. Emergency services rushed to the scene as flames spread rapidly through the premises.

What Likely Caused The Fire?

Witnesses described a sudden and terrifying chain of events. Several said a waitress was carrying a champagne bottle topped with birthday candles through the crowd, a practice reportedly used to celebrate special occasions. Videos from the club captured waitresses weaving through dense crowds, lifting flaming bottles that nearly kissed the ceiling.

One of the candles was lifted too close to the low ceiling, which was lined with flammable wooden panels. Within seconds, the ceiling caught fire, triggering what experts described as a 'flashover,' a phenomenon in which heat causes nearly all combustible materials in a room to ignite at once.

Promotional videos from the bar had previously shown staff weaving between guests with flaming bottles held aloft, sometimes appearing to brush close to the ceiling. Survivors told local and French media that once the fire started, it spread with extreme speed, leaving little time to react.

Witnesses Share Harrowing Ordeal

Two French nationals who escaped the blaze said the evacuation was chaotic and difficult. They described narrow escape routes and stairways that quickly became congested as panicked patrons tried to flee. “In a matter of seconds, the entire ceiling was on fire. Everything was made of wood,” one witness said, as quoted by BBC News.

Early reports had mentioned a possible explosion, but authorities moved quickly to clarify the situation. Stephane Ganzer, a regional security official, explained that there was no explosive device involved. Instead, the intense fire itself likely caused explosive effects as heat and gases built up, leading to a general conflagration inside the bar.

Terrorist Attack Angle Ruled Out

Police stressed that the incident was not a terrorist attack but a tragic fire accident. More than 100 people were believed to be inside the bar at the time, many of them foreign tourists visiting Crans-Montana for the holiday season. Swiss President Guy Parmelin called the incident one of the worst tragedies the country has experienced, as efforts continue to identify victims and support their families.