'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From Israeli Prison, Calls Global Inaction A ‘Shame’ | Instagram Screengrab

Greece: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has delivered her first public remarks after her release and deportation from Israel, condemning what she described as a global complicity in the “live-streamed genocide” unfolding in Gaza.

The 22-year-old was among the 170 international volunteers detained last week during the Global Sumud Flotilla’s attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.

'Governments failed their legal obligation'

In her address, shared after her return to Greece, Thunberg accused world leaders of failing to meet their legal duty to stop what she described as genocide and collective punishment in Gaza. “No one has the privilege to say we are not aware of what is happening. Under international law, states have a legal obligation to act to prevent and to stop a genocide. That means ending complicity, applying real pressure and ending arms transfers," she said.

She also criticised Western governments for, in her words, “betraying Palestinians” by continuing to supply weapons and diplomatic cover to Israel while speaking about human rights. “Our international systems are not even able to prevent the worst war crimes from happening. The Global Sumud Flotilla was the biggest ever attempt to break Israel's illegal inhumane siege by sea. It is a story of people stepping up when our governments fail to do so," she added.

Thunberg, who joined the flotilla to deliver food, medical supplies and baby formula to Gaza, said the convoy represented “global solidarity” rather than political alignment. “What we did was the very minimum,” she said, insisting that her group’s mission was peaceful and lawful under international maritime regulations.

Have a look at her speech here:

Thunberg describes detention as 'absurd treatment'

In a follow-up video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 7, Thunberg said that although several activists had been released, many remained in Israeli custody. “We are now many who are safe and released from imprisonment and absurd mistreatment, but many of our comrades are not, and they need to be released now,” she said.

She alleged that Israel’s interception of the flotilla constituted a violation of international humanitarian and maritime law, arguing that the action prevented essential aid from reaching a population “systematically starved and bombed to pieces.”

Have a look at her post here:

Her remarks come after reports from other detainees alleging mistreatment during their detention. One activist told reporters that Thunberg was “dragged by her hair” and “forced to kiss the Israeli flag” while in custody. However, these claims are yet to be independently verified.

A Guardian report cited an email to Swedish authorities that described her suffering from dehydration, rashes, and lack of food and water during her imprisonment.

Calling the mission a “last resort” after government failures, Thunberg urged the international community to act. “This mission should not have to exist. It is a shame that our governments talk about human rights while failing to do their part. We cannot take our eyes away from Gaza," she said.

Israel’s blockade on Gaza has been imposed for over 18 years.