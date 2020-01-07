Weinstein charged with rape in LA, now NY trial begins

New York: Potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday as the former movie titan's legal problems deepen with new charges in Los Angeles.

In New York, jury selection is set to start Tuesday and could take weeks as prosecutors, Weinstein's lawyers and the judge find people to serve on a lengthy trial in a high-profile case that has fueled societal pressure for accountability for sexual misconduct.

The trial involves charges that Weinstein raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed a sex act on another woman in the city in 2006.

"In this great country, you are innocent until proven guilty," his lawyer Donna Rotunno said Monday.

"This trial is a cultural reckoning regardless of its legal outcome," said Sarah Ann Masse, a performer and writer who said Weinstein once sexually harassed her in his underwear during a job interview.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.