Pak Minister Chaudhry slaps anchorperson

Islamabad: Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has admitted that he had slapped a TV anchor at a wedding for linking him with TikTok sensation Hareem Shah.

Defending his move, the Minister while speaking to a private TV channel on Sunday night said he was a human first before anything else, The Express Tribune reported.

Soon after the incident, Mr Chaudhry took to Twitter and chided Mr Lucman, labelling him as an “infiltrator” into journalism. “People like Mubasher Lucman have nothing to do with journalism. Such people are intruders and need to be exposed as such by everyone,” he tweeted, reports the Dawn.