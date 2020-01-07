US issues travel advisory for Israel, Palestine

Washington: The US government has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to stay alert while travelling in Israel and Palestine. The US embassy in Israel said in a statement that "heightened tension in the Middle East may result in security risks to US citizens abroad", cautioning American citizens against travelling to Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, reports Xinhua news agency. The travel alert came after the January 3 US drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, that has led to outrage and revenge threats from Tehran.