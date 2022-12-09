WATCH: Kuwaiti woman carrying pet lion with bare hands leaves internet in disbelief

Woman carrying pet lion in bare hands |

A video from Kuwait is leaving the netizens in shock where a woman is seen carrying a lion with her bare hands on a street. The lion is believed to be her pet and she was trying to catch him while he was fleeing away from her house.

According to a report, the lion was seen wandering on the streets in Sabahiya area of Kuwait. He had somehow managed to escape the house he was the pet of. Then the woman in the video who is believed to be his owner found him and lifted him with bare hands and started carrying it back home.

This woman caught a fleeing lion with her bare hands and attempted to carry it home 😳 pic.twitter.com/supAWLdOLt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 9, 2022

The video is posted on the twiiter handle named Daily Loud. One can simply see how she casually holds the lion with her bare hands, as if it is a dog. The lion struggles to get out of her firm hold, yet doesn't do any offensive move on her. At the end she lets the lion down while she catches her breath.

Hilarious reactions on the internet

Since the time of upload, the video has got thousands of views with equal amount of hilarious reactions by Twitter users. One user commented, "As long as the animal is a Cat, a lot of women will try and befriend it. Doesn’t matter if said cat can snap your neck with a casual swipe of it’s claws. For women, cat is cat."

As long as the animal is a Cat, a lot of women will try and befriend it. Doesn’t matter if said cat can snap your neck with a casual swipe of it’s claws. For women, cat is cat — C.K 🍀🐈‍⬛ (@CkDoings) December 9, 2022

Another user commented saying, "We all have that one drunk friend."