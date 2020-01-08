Watch: When Iran missiles hit US army bases in Iraq

These attacks came after the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike, which was ordered by President Donald Trump, on Friday.

Irans Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that it launched a missile attack on the US airbase of Ain al-Asad in Iraq in retaliation against the death of Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone attack on January 3.

US President Donald Trump, in his first reaction after Iran's missile attack on two American bases in Iraq, insisted that "all is well" and promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning (local time). Shortly after the missile attacks, Trump tweeted, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

