Iran launches missile attack on US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for drone strike on General Qasem Soleimani: Report

US President Donald Trump, in his first reaction after Iran's missile attack on two American bases in Iraq, insisted that "all is well" and promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning (local time).

Shortly after the missile attacks, Trump tweeted, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

A report by IANS also stated that Irans Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that it launched a missile attack on the US airbase of Ain al-Asad in Iraq in retaliation against the death of Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone attack on January 3.

The strikes came hours after Trump's latest warning to Iran earlier on Tuesday. "If Iran does anything that they shouldn't be doing, they're going to be suffering the consequences, and very strongly," Trump told reporters in the White House.

