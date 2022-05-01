Watch video: US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has visited President Zelensky in Kyiv

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation. Those with Pelosi included Reps. Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

Zelensky told the delegation: “You all are welcome.”

Pelosi later said: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

In video just published by the Ukrainian president, Pelosi arrived with a delegation of US representatives.

Alongside the video, Zelensky posted: Meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv. The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!

The visit was not previously announced.

Pelosi said on Friday she hopes to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden "as soon as possible."

Biden asked Congress on Thursday for the money to support the government in Kyiv - a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for Ukraine more than two months after it was invaded by Russia.

Lawmakers from both parties said they wanted to approve the emergency funding request quickly, but there was no immediate word on exactly when the House and Senate might vote amid disputes over what should be in any legislation.

"We hope to as soon as possible pass that legislation," Pelosi told her weekly news conference.

Biden's funding request includes over $20 billion for weapons, ammunition and other military assistance, as well as $8.5 billion in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government and $3 billion in humanitarian aid.

