Watch Video: US President Joe Biden falls off bike near beach home in Delaware, says 'I'm good'

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home

Associated PressUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. | (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Rehoboth Beach (US): President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt.

"I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine", according to a White House statement.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

