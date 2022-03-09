Watch Video: Ukraine army plays ‘Don’t Worry be Happy’ in Odessa amid Russian invasion

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine marches onward, the Ukrainian military band has a message for the world: “Don’t worry, be happy.”

Or, at least, one YouTube channel captured what appears to be the Ukrainian military band playing the famous song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” in anticipation of Russian forces in Odesa.

The video, posted March 8, shows five brass players in uniform playing the song in front of a barricaded city street. Ukrainian flags wave in the background as the band plays on as onlookers went about the day.



The video captured shows five members of the band playing the 80s hit by US singer Bobby McFerrin in the city of Odessa.



Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Russian forces were planning to launch a bombardment on the city which is located on the Black Sea coast.



In a Facebook post, the leader said: “Russian people always used to come to Odessa and they only knew warmth and generosity and what’s now?

“Artillery, bombs against Odessa. This will be a war crime. This will be historic crime.

So far, two million civilians -- mostly women and children -- have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian onslaught. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called for the expansion of humanitarian corridors and, in a new video, urged his people to keep resisting Russia’s assault.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:59 PM IST