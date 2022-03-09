Russia-Ukraine conflict: Twitter launches Dark Web Tor service amid Russian censorship

Blocked by the Russian government, Twitter has entered the Dark Web and people can now access the platform via a Tor Onion service to bypass the censorship.

Russian users can use the Tor anonymity network to reach Twitter, announced cyber-security researchers.

"This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I've ever composed," Alec Muffett, the cybersecurity expert and designer of the Enterprise Onion Toolkit which makes deploying Tor onion services easier, tweeted.

"On behalf of Twitter, I am delighted to announce their new Tor Project onion service," he posted late on Tuesday.

Tor's anonymity network routes a user's Internet connection through a selection of different servers, run mostly by volunteers, around the world.

"Making our service more accessible is an ongoing priority for us," a Twitter spokesperson told Motherboard, pointing to Twitter's "supported browsers" page, which now includes a link to the Tor onion service.

In March, 12.77 per cent of Tor relay users were originally connecting from Russia, according to data by the Tor Project.

Facebook launched its own Tor version in 2014.

Twitter has launched the Tor onion service, optimising it for the privacy-protecting and censorship-evading network.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:18 AM IST