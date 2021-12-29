Watch video: Taliban torturing former Afghan army official goes viral, sparks sharp reaction

Kabul: Contrary to general amnesty announced by the Taliban post the takeover of Afghanistan, a video on social media showing a military officer of the former government, who was arrested, being tortured by two men has sparked sharp reactions.

After the video of torture went viral, a large number of people on social media platforms have said such actions are clearly in contradiction to the general amnesty announced by the Islamic Emirate in the first days of its coming into power, reported Tolo News.

"They have announced a general amnesty and it is expected that they should uphold it because upholding promises will strengthen trust between the government and the people," said Hekmatullah Mirzada, a university lecturer.

"The Islamic Emirate should enforce the general amnesty among its low-level ranks and in the provinces through provincial governors and heads of security departments," said Rahmatullah Andar, a former military officer.

Meanwhile, one of the Taliban's top members Anas Haqqani said taking personal revenge should be avoided and the general amnesty should be respected, reported Tolo News.

"Now that a general amnesty has been announced, it is better that all the people should be treated properly, and taking personal revenge should be avoided," he said.

Previously reports were released by international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, about the killings and arrests of former government security members. The Taliban, however, has repeatedly rejected these reports.

"Detaining and interrogating people due to their relations with the former government will increase social inferiority and problems which can change into a threat to security and stability in the future," said Sayed Baqir Mohsini, a political analyst.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:52 AM IST