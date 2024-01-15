Watch Video: Ram Bhakts Hold Tesla Music Show In Washington DC

TESLA MUSIC SHOW IN WASHINGTON DC | PTI

Washington, DC: A week ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ram Bhaktas held car rallies in 21 cities across the US with the enthusiastic participants in the national capital organising an innovative Tesla Car musical show dedicated to Lord Ram. Over 100 Ram Bhakts, each owning a Tesla Car, gathered at Shri Bhaktha Anjaneya Temple in Frederick City – a Maryland suburb of Washington DC – on Saturday night. They used one of the key features of Tesla cars wherein the headlights and speakers of these Tesla cars synced with a popular number dedicated to Lord Ram.

VIDEO | More than 200 Indian American Tesla car owners on Saturday held a unique musical show in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC to commemorate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/czokKpwLUO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

According to the organisers of the Tesla Music Show, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, more than 200 Tesla Car owners had registered for the event and they had to turn on a significantly large number of them. Drone pictures taken by the event organisers showed that these Tesla Cars created a “RAM” by placing these cars in such a way. VHPA plans to organise similar shows on January 20.

This comes two days after 40 giant billboards of Lord Ram and the majestic shrine in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh have gone up in more than 10 states, thousands of miles away in the United States.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US, have put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

(With Inputs from PTI)