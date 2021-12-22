Watch Video: Festive kite flying turns horrifying as man clings on for life 30 feet above ground for nearly a minute

A kite flying match at Point Pedro in Jaffna, Sri Lanka on Monday, December 20, turned horrifying for one of the participants. He was lifted 30 feet in the air when he tried to bounce while holding onto the rope after the rest of his team let go. Fortunately, the man landed safely and remained unhurt, India Today reported.

Watch Video:

Kite flying, a traditional sport played on Thai Pongal, is loved by a large crowd. Beautiful and creative kites are made from scratch and flown by groups of friends and family to celebrate the occasion.

People start preparing for the festival by building kites and taking them for practice flights, which is also a key source of entertainment for them.

However, in one such event at Jaffna's Point Pedro, the situation turned disastrous as one participant had to cling to the rope for his life.

A group of six men was trying to lift a giant kite, which was tied to jute ropes. As it began to rise up, the men slowly let it go except for one person who tried to bounce, holding on to the rope.

But things turned ugly as the kite began to rise quickly and within moments he was at least 30 feet above the ground and suspended in the air.

His team began to shout desperately, asking him to leave the rope before the large kite began to rise higher. The sight of the man clinging to his life for nearly a minute before letting go and falling to the ground was captured by a camera.

Surprisingly, he emerged unhurt, got up and walked away with his friends.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:20 PM IST