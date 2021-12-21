Watch video: Candidate wears wig, earphones to cheat in govt exam, 'caught' on camera

Students now-a-days seem to less focus on sincere study while giving more attention and try to methods of cheating to succeed. We have all appeared for examinations in our life, and we are aware that copying is an unfair means. But, this man who was caught not just by officials, but also shot on camera seems to have made all arrangements to crack the paper with its unjust techniques.

The man happens to hail from Uttar Pradesh and is a candidate of government examination, who took to place a wig on his head along fitting earphones to its auditory sense. A video of this incident was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma and is now going viral on social media. The tweet which has the video was captioned to read, "#UttarPradesh mein Sub-Inspector’s EXAM mein #CHEATING #nakal k shaandaar jugaad (Sub-Inspector’s exam in Uttar Pradesh sees cheating, copy with great jugaad)."

Take a look at the video, right here:

In the video went viral, we can see that the police have caught the man and are unveiling his jugaad devices - the wig from his head on the hair and the invisible earphone stuck in his ear. It is believed, according to reports, the police caught the candidate of foul practice with the help of metal detector.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:44 PM IST