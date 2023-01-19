WATCH: US President Joe Biden dials up small business, orders lunch to celebrate new milestone |

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered bacon cheeseburger from a local restaurant to celebrate over 10 million new small business applications during his presidency, which as per Biden, is the highest number of new small businesses coming up in a period in the history of America.

A video of him placing the order has gone viral on social media and the reaction from the small business owner Ghostburger is priceless.

Brittany is seen taking down the order. He is taken aback after learning that the President of the United States had called him up.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Biden and Harris enjoy lunch together

The USA President tweeted, "Ordered a bacon cheeseburger from a local restaurant yesterday to celebrate over 10 million new small business applications during my presidency. I may’ve caught Brittany off guard."

Biden tells that he and the Vice President, Kamala Harris, have lunch together once a week and he was going to order his lunch from a small business. After the bacon cheeseburger with American cheese and a side of french fries arrives, the President and the VP enjoy their lunch together.

On the other side, Brittany expressed his happiness after hanging up the call, and was heard calling the whole incident 'crazy' saying that he was shaking, but of course, in a good way.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)