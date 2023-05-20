 WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Hiroshima for G7 Summit
A video of Zelenskyy's plane landing in Hiroshima, following the President walking out of the transport and greeting people surfaced online.

Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Hiroshima for global diplomatic talks under the banner of G7 Summit there. A video of Zelenskyy's plane landing in Hiroshima, following the President walking out of the transport and greeting people surfaced online.

Zelenskyy visits G7 Summit amidst Russia-Ukraine tension

Leaders of the world's most powerful democracies have invited Zelenskyy as the Group of Seven tightens sanctions meant to punish Moscow and change the course of its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.

Japan says Zelenskyy's decision to visit Hiroshima stems from his "strong wish" to participate in talks that will influence his nation's defense against Russia.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan says that President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy would have direct engagement at the summit. A day earlier Biden announced his support for training Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, a precursor to eventually providing those aircraft to Ukraine's Air Force.

G7 Summit

The Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU). Similar to India, Ukraine was also invited as a guest to participate in the leaders meeting.

The G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.

(With agency inputs)

