WATCH: Massive waves hit Turkey's coastline, fears of Tsunami linger after two earthquakes wreak havoc

Massive waves hit Turkey's coastline on Monday triggering fears of a Tsunami after two earthquakes measuring over 7 on the Richter scale hit the central and southern parts of the country.

The first quake of 7.8 magnitude struck in the early hours of Monday, shocks of which were also felt in Syria, Cyprus and Lebanon. Less than 12 hours later the second jolt of 7.5 rocked the country.

At least 1,300 people have reportedly died while over 6,500 are left injured. The death toll from the second quake is not known yet. Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan said 2,818 buildings collapsed in the country.

These are the worst-two earthquakes to hit Turkey in this century.

Videos and pictures of the waves hitting a beach in Turkey are doing the rounds on social media.

"Video from drone footage shows complete devastation in the town of Adana in Turkey. Several buildings have been completely leveled from the 7.8 earthquake," a user on Twitter posted.

Italy even issued a Tsunami warning for the country's southern coast after the earthquakes hit Turkey and northwest Syria.

Italy's Civil Protection Department had issued a statement recommending people to move away from coastal areas but later reduced the alert and tweeted that it had been withdrawn.

