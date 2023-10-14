WATCH: Massive Pro-Palestine Protest In London Demands Immediate Halt To Israel's Military Action In Gaza Strip

A massive protest took place on Saturday in London advocating for Palestine's cause and against Israel's retaliatory action in Gaza strip. Their collective demand was an immediate halt to Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, which had been initiated in response to the recent unrest in Israel sparked by the actions of the Hamas militant group.

Gathering near Oxford Circus, the protesters, most of them displaying Palestinian flags and placards proclaiming "Free Palestine," intended to march towards Downing Street, the official residence and workplace of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The chants were directed at the British and American governments for their backing of Israel.

Police issued a caution that individuals expressing support for Hamas, an outlawed terrorist group, or straying from the designated route could potentially be subject to arrest.

During the Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in London, attendees waved flags of Palestine and displayed supportive signs while chanting.

Furthermore, rallies are currently underway in Liverpool, Cambridge, Norwich, and Coventry, with additional demonstrations anticipated in Scotland and Wales at a later time.

Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies

Militants from the Palestinian group infiltrated neighborhoods near the Gaza Strip, resulting in the loss of a minimum of 1,300 lives and the capture of numerous hostages.

In response, Israel's retaliatory airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 2,200 individuals in Gaza, and the prospect of a forthcoming ground offensive looms.

Recently, the Israeli army has called for the evacuation of those residing in Gaza, urging them to move to the southern part of the region before a full-scale invasion begins. The global community remains divided in its stance on this unfolding conflict, with people expressing support for both Israel and Palestine.