WATCH: Khalistani supporters attack Indians with national flag in Australia's Melbourne; video goes viral |

Melbourne: A shocking incident took place on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia where men from pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians who had the national flag in their hands. Videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet.

Dear @narendramodi ji , Just have a look at what #Khaistanis are doing to Indian citizens in Melbourne Australia.



Please find time from giving Chadars and Padma Vibhusham to openly anti India and Anti Hindu people and start caring for people who actually vote for you. pic.twitter.com/bad3XbteWb — Aniket Kandge (@AussieBhakt) January 29, 2023

Sword wielding Khalistani runs towards Australian Hindus carrying the Tiranga at Khalistani event at Federation Square today. pic.twitter.com/PPSvFKO766 — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 29, 2023

Videos showed pro-Khalistanis attacking Indians in Melbourne

In the video posted by Aniket Kandge on Twitter, one can see a group of men with Khalistani flags charging towards another group of people having Indian flags in their hands. The pro-Khalistan group was seen attacking the Indians with flags, one person also tried hitting another using a rod.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor. Soon the police entered in the scene in order to control the situation.

In another video posted by Australian Hindu Media, group of Khalistani supporters were seen attacking a mob of people carrying Indian flags in hands. One of them was seen charging towards the mob with a sword. The video was reportedly shot near the Fedration Square in Melbourne.

Clash between pro-Khalistani group and India supporters reported earlier

Conflicts between a pro-Khalistani group and India supporters erupted in Brampton, Canada on Diwali. The incident happened at Westwood Mall during the Diwali celebrations, where both groups engaged in a flag-waving face-off.

In the social media video, a crowd of 400 to 500 people gathered in the mall's parking lot, and during the altercation, flags were hoisted. One group was shouting "Khalistan zindabad" and waving the yellow Khalistani flag. The second group visible is carrying the Indian tricolour and yelling "Jai Shree Ram."

The police officers reported that one man was hurt during the fight and that the area was temporarily closed. However, this occurrence has angered Canadians, who have called for the government to take severe action.