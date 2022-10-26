WATCH: Khalistani group and Indians clash in Canada's Brampton, raise slogans; video goes viral |

Conflicts between a pro-Khalistani group and Indian citizens erupted in Brampton, Canada. The incident happened at Westwood Mall during the Diwali celebrations, where both groups engaged in a flag-waving face-off.

In the now-famous social media video, a crowd of 400 to 500 people gathered in the mall's parking lot, and during the altercation, flags were hoisted. One group was shouting "Khalistan zindabad" and waving the yellow Khalistani flag. The second group visible is carrying the Indian tricolour and yelling "Jai Shree Ram."

The heat between #khalistani and #indian Nationalists on #Dewali. The city of #brampton felt like a war zone. Where the fireworks went off till 4 am. Not to mention all the litter left behind. Which was later cleaned up by some international students. #Brampton #Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/Md5KlHdZX4 — Piyari_Female_Prophet (@mahleejsarkari) October 26, 2022

The police officers reported that one man was hurt during the fight and that the area was temporarily closed. However, this occurrence has angered Canadians, who have called for the government to take severe action.

India requests that Canada block the November 6 referendum on Khalistan

India requested Canada to put a stop to the November 6 referendum on Khalistan earlier this week. The outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisation is in charge of organising the referendum. According to media sources cited by Sputnik, a top foreign ministry official has spoken with a senior Canadian High Commission official and warned that the vote would put India's territorial integrity and sovereignty in jeopardy. The issue would also be brought up by the Indian Embassy in Canada to Global Affairs Canada the following week.

Notably, the first referendum was held on September 19 in Brampton. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that it is "unfortunate" if unpleasant developments are permitted in a friendly country on October 22. He claimed that India has expressed concerns at several Canadian government levels. At a press conference, Bagchi emphasised that India anticipates that similar operations won't occur in Canada. He added that the Ministry of External Affairs had also released a warning about the rise in anti-Indian actions in Canada and the danger they pose to Indians. Bagchi emphasised the importance of remembering the Kanishka bombing and the possibility that other events could be connected to the blasts.

Arindam Bagchi said, "It is very unfortunate that such things are being allowed in a friendly country. We have obviously conveyed different levels to the Canadian government. We expect that there should not be such developments or such activities, we have also issued an advisory on how anti-India activity is increasing in that country and how much risk can be there for us Indians in such things," he added.