e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKhalistan Referendum in Canada "deeply objectionable, politically motivated": MEA

Khalistan Referendum in Canada "deeply objectionable, politically motivated": MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Baghchi terms is as "farcical exercise held by extremist & radical elements in Canada. Matter taken up with Canadian authorities".

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI Photo

New Delhi: Finally, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has come out with a statement to register its displeasure over the referendum on Khalistan carried out in Canada recently calling it "deeply objectionable and politically motivated."

MEA spokesperson Arindam Baghchi said, "It's a farcical exercise that was held by extremist & radical elements in Canada. Matter was taken up with Canadian authorities. We find it deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises are allowed in a friendly country."

Read Also
Pro-Khalistan Canadian Sikhs gather in Ontario to hold 'referendum'; 1,10,000 turn out
article-image

The pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), banned by India 2019, claimed that over 100,000 Canadian Sikhs came out to vote during the Khalistan Referendum in Brampton, Ontario on September 19. Visuals on social media showed a large number of people queueing up to vote.

The SFJ has been campaigning and demanding to turn Punjab into a separate country, namely Khalistan.

Although the Indian government had cautioned the Justin Trudeau government against encouraging anti-India forces growing in Canada, the country refused to stop them from expressing their views by holding the Khalistan Referendum, terming it as "a peaceful and democratic process within the legal parameters of the Canadian laws.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Explained: What is the Popular Front of India (PFI) and why are they under NIA's radar?

Explained: What is the Popular Front of India (PFI) and why are they under NIA's radar?

Khalistan Referendum in Canada "deeply objectionable, politically motivated": MEA

Khalistan Referendum in Canada

With Ashok Gehlot eyeing Congress president's post, will Sachin Pilot become Rajasthan chief...

With Ashok Gehlot eyeing Congress president's post, will Sachin Pilot become Rajasthan chief...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacts with students and teachers about teaching in Delhi madrasa

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacts with students and teachers about teaching in Delhi madrasa

Elite leaders far from ground reality, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Muslims who met RSS chief Mohan...

Elite leaders far from ground reality, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Muslims who met RSS chief Mohan...