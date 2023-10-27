 WATCH: Israel Continues Intense Night Strikes Across Northern Gaza, Causes Complete Collapse Of Communication
The Israeli military confirmed that it is "continuously striking in the Gaza Strip", targeting the Hamas group, which dominates the Palestinian territory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Representational image

The northern Gaza Strip was subjected to heavy Israeli airstrikes on Friday evening, reports said. Hamas has reported that the internet connection in the Gaza Strip has been cut off. It has been mentioned in reports that communication with Gaza has been lost.

The strikes have led to complete collapse of the communication in Gaza strip.

Hamas said Israel has disconnected Gaza of internet and communications "to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea," as heavy strikes hit northern part of Gaza strip.

NetStream, one of the major internet service providers in Gaza, seems to have experienced a severe disruption in its connectivity.

Rocket alert sirens sounded in multiple Israeli cities as airstrikes were being conducted in northern Gaza. Today, rocket attacks specifically targeted central Tel Aviv.

