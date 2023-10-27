Hamas Attack On Israel Linked To Announcement Of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor During G20: Biden

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Friday, September 9, 2023. | Twitter

US President Joe Biden has said that he is convinced that one of the reasons why Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel was because of the recent announcement during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi on the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that will integrate the entire region with rail linkages.

Analysis based on his instinct without any proof

Biden told reporters at a joint news conference with the visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that his analysis is based on his instinct and he does not have any proof of this. "I'm convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when they did is because of the progress we were making towards regional integration of Israel. We can't leave that work behind," Biden said.

This is the second time in less than a week that Biden has mentioned the India-Middle EastEurope Economic Corridor (IMEEC) as a potential reason for the terrorist attack by Hamas. The new economic corridor, which many see as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, was jointly announced by the G-20 leaders on the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi.

The India-Middle EastEurope Economic Corridor

The corridor comprises an eastern corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. Biden said in the past few weeks, he has spoken to leaders throughout the region, including King Abdullah of Jordan, President Sisi of Egypt, President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. They have discussed the need to work toward a greater integration for Israel, while insisting that the aspirations of the Palestinian people will be a part of that future as well.

