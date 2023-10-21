US: Biden Labels Russia, Hamas Big Threats To Democracy | AFP File Photo

President Joe Biden delivered a stern message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hamas on Thursday night, asserting that tyrants and terrorists have no place in the world. "Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both seek to annihilate a neighboring democracy," he stated.

American leadership is what holds the world together

In a rare 15-minute televised address from the Oval Office, he also urged Congress to approve substantial aid for Ukraine and Israel. He emphasized that this aid is an investment in the future of America and the world, ensuring that our children, grandchildren, and the world can live in peace.

"American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with. We put all of that at risk if we walk away from Ukraine or turn our backs on Israel. It's simply not worth it," said Biden.

"Israel was not responsible for the blast"

Biden reiterated that Israel was not responsible for the blast, as Hamas officials had claimed, but he added, "We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunities." He then attempted to draw a connection between Hamas militants in Gaza and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Biden's message carried a sense of urgency. Israel is on the brink of launching a ground offensive to eliminate Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza, and tensions are extremely high following a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital.

Biden has requested emergency spending, which US officials estimate will amount to roughly $100 billion over the next year, for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and security along the US-Mexico border. This may include $60 billion for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel, along with billions for Asia, primarily Taiwan, and US border security.

"America's adversaries closely watching how these conflicts unfold"

The President expressed concern that some Americans may be wondering, "Why does it matter to America" that the US supports these wars. "I know these conflicts can seem distant," he acknowledged. Then he cautioned, stating that America's adversaries are closely watching how these conflicts unfold and may attempt to stir up trouble elsewhere in the world depending on the outcomes.

However, Biden's plea for aid may face delays due to the dysfunction in Congress, where Republicans are engaged in a bitter fight over the election of a Speaker of the House. In a direct address to the squabbling Republicans, Biden stated, "You can't let petty, partisan, angry politics obstruct our responsibilities as a great nation." Any funding measure must pass both the Democratic-led US Senate, where additional aid enjoys bipartisan support, and the Republican-led House, which has been without a Speaker for 17 days.

