WATCH: Indian TV Journalist's 'High-Pitched' Reporting From Warzone Leads To Israeli Soldier Gesturing Him To 'Calm Down'; Video Goes Viral

Screenshot from the video showing an Israeli soldier gesturing an Indian TV reporter to lower his volume and calm down | X

Israel's retaliation and counter-attack on Gaza after Hamas terrorists stormed Israel and killed Israeli civilians on October 7 has turned Gaza into a warzone with Israel launching an aerial assault with constant bombardment on Hamas targets in Gaza. A number of journalists from all over the world have descended on Israel to cover the conflict, including journalists covering the war-hit zone from India. While journalists do a commendable job by putting their lives at risk in the line of duty to report on the ground realities while covering a war, at times, over-excitement can lead to an embarrassing if not threatening situation.

The reporter gets into the "zone"

A similar incident involving a journalist (Pradip Dutta) of an Indian TV news channel - Times Now Navbharat- took place when the "over-enthusiasm" of the reporter became a talking point. Reporting during an operation by the Israeli forces against terrorist organisation Hamas, the reporter became a tad more excited and started narrating the events in a manner he is accustomed to back home. However, the high decibel levels of the reporter only kept growing and the Israeli soldier ahead of him, who was watching him in amazement, had to gesture to the reporter to keep his volume low and 'calm down.'

Soldiers' gesture and normalcy returns

The senior reporter immediately got the message and his volume immediately went down and rightly so, considering the sensitivity of the situation. The reporter went on with his job, but in a much calm and cool manner.

The video of the reporter's clip has gone viral. The ascending decibel levels of his reporting descends the very moment an Israeli gestures him to "calm down" and the video is shared widely on social media.

Israeli soldier tells Journalist from Times Now Navbharat to lower his Volume & stop Shouting in Warzone 🤦‍♀️ Seriously, who shouts in such a sitiation when rockets are coming from other side?🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/aRAX2UJZoa — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 13, 2023

Casualties in Israel-Hamas conflict and Israel pounding Gaza in counter-attack

It's been six days after Hamas terrorists entered Sourthern Israel to attack and kill Israeli citizens in what Israel has called a "massacre." Israel said that it has lost over 1,300 citizens in the barbaric attack and launched an aerial assault on Gaza in retaliation that has seen resulted in the death of over 1,500 Palestinians and Hamas commanders and militants.