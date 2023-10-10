'Torn Shoes, Blood Stains, Bullet Holes...': CNN Journalist Gets Emotional Recounting Hamas Carnage At Music Festival In Israel (WATCH)

Robertson, Cable News Network's (CNN's) international diplomatic editor and senior correspondent, while reporting from Sderot in Israel |

The shockwaves sent across the world due to the attack on Israel by Palestinian militant organisation Hamas and the pictures and visuals emerging of lives lost and Israeli citizens terrified and terrorised is hard for anyone to erase. Even seasoned and "battle-hardened" journalists are finding it hard to keep their emotions at bay while reporting from and about the attacks on Israel by Hamas. In a video that is going viral, a CNN journalist got emotional while reporting on air about the "cold blooded" killing executed by Hamas terrorists when the group attacked open-air Nova Music festival, in which 260 youth - men and women- were killed and others held hostage.

Robertson, Cable News Network's (CNN's) international diplomatic editor and senior correspondent, while reporting from Sderot, a town in western Israel near Gaza strip, reported about the "murdering and slaughtering" of the young people in the music festival.

"There were torn-up shoes outside and there were blood stains," said the journalists in a shaky voice. “I'm trying to be professional and I’m trying to tell a story...and bear witness to the barbarity and the callous, cruel, cold-blooded killing that Hamas was — was ripping on those poor, innocent young people,” said the journalist in an emotionally poignant moment.

"There's blood on the walls, there's blood on the ceilings, there are bullet shots on the concrete wall..." says the journalist as he choked up and says the anchor's conversation brought the images back and that he wanted to share his experience.

One of the survivors of the music festival massacre was quoted saying, "The terrorist entered and sprayed us at point-blank range. I was in the second row. Everyone in the first and second row died, apart from me. Third and fourth row were also shot."