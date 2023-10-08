'Please Don't Kill Me': Israeli Girl Noa Argamani Pleads After Being Kidnapped By Hamas Terrorists; Heart-Breaking Video Surfaces

Noa Argamani, who was at a music festival, was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorists on October 7 |

Out of the many devastating and heart-breaking visuals emerging after Hamas terrorists who stormed into Israel, attacking and holding people in Sourthern Isreal captive, a video of a young girl and Israeli national named Noa Argamani kidnapped by Hamas terrorists while she is pleading for help asking not to be killed went viral on social media, highlighting the plight of Israelis attacked by Hamas on Saturday (October 7) morning. 'Please don't kill me,' she is seen pleading with the Hamas terrorists in the video.

According to social media posts and news portals, Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hamas terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is seen crying for help and even extends her hands for help to her boyfriend who is also seen held captive by Hamas terrorists. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. The irony of the music festival dedicated to peace getting attacked by Hamas and Noa getting abducted from the festival along with others probably is not lost.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza.



Noa is held hostage by Hamas.



She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamily pic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

Attack on Isreal by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)

In a surprise attack, almost 3,000 rockets were fired into Israel by Hamas since the early hours of Saturday. Hamas also held some Israeli civilians and soldiers as hostages, as confirmed by Israeli officials. In response, the Israeli military conducted tens of airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to retaliate firmly against the rocket and infiltrating attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which has killed at least 200 Israelis and left over 1,400 wounded.